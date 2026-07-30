Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $48.69 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,494 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $48,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

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Synopsys Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.69 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $449.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.00 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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