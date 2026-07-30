Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $56.53 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $559.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $287,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 15,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,400,102.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $799,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,709,519. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,966 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $483.33 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $468.80 and its 200-day moving average is $460.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $533.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline expansion: Vertex agreed to collaborate with AbCellera Biologics on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, providing a potential way to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. AbCellera, Vertex partner on next-gen T-cell engagers

Vertex agreed to collaborate with AbCellera Biologics on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, providing a potential way to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Estimates remain supportive: Erste Group Bank modestly raised its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Vertex to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth are largely intact.

Erste Group Bank modestly raised its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Vertex to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth are largely intact. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results are approaching: Analysts are focused on Vertex’s quarter ended June 2026, particularly revenue, earnings and operating metrics beyond headline consensus estimates. The company’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue of $2.99 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3%, but investors may be cautious ahead of the next release. Vertex Q2 Earnings Preview

Analysts are focused on Vertex’s quarter ended June 2026, particularly revenue, earnings and operating metrics beyond headline consensus estimates. The company’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue of $2.99 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3%, but investors may be cautious ahead of the next release. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is mixed: Vertex has delivered strong long-term shareholder returns, and a discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests upside. However, market-based valuation multiples indicate the shares may be closer to fairly valued, limiting the immediate impact of pipeline news unless the collaboration produces meaningful clinical or commercial progress. Vertex Expands Its Pipeline Reach

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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