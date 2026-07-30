Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $59.27 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,426 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Cintas worth $59,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,151 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $216.53 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.88. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cintas's payout ratio is 48.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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