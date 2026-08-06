Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,826,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,125,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,377,000 after buying an additional 731,568 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $128.31 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $157.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lattice reported record second-quarter revenue of $201.1 million , up 62.2% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.53 exceeded the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong AI data-center demand and an improving industrial market supported the performance. Lattice's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on AI Demand and Record Revenue

Lattice reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 62.2% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share of exceeded the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong AI data-center demand and an improving industrial market supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Management issued better-than-expected third-quarter guidance, calling for adjusted EPS of $0.54-$0.58 . FPGA revenue is expected at $210 million-$230 million, while total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is projected at $245 million-$265 million. Lattice Q3 Earnings Guidance

Management issued better-than-expected third-quarter guidance, calling for adjusted EPS of . FPGA revenue is expected at $210 million-$230 million, while total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is projected at $245 million-$265 million. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on LSCC to $160 from $140 and maintained a Buy rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $175 target. Analysts cited strong AI infrastructure demand and an expanding backlog extending into 2027. Lattice Semiconductor Analysts Raise Their Forecasts

Needham raised its price target on to $160 from $140 and maintained a Buy rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $175 target. Analysts cited strong AI infrastructure demand and an expanding backlog extending into 2027. Neutral Sentiment: The recently completed $1.65 billion AMI acquisition expands Lattice’s secure-management and platform-firmware offerings and should contribute to near-term revenue, but investors are evaluating integration execution and the transaction’s financing structure.

The recently completed expands Lattice’s secure-management and platform-firmware offerings and should contribute to near-term revenue, but investors are evaluating integration execution and the transaction’s financing structure. Negative Sentiment: The AMI deal involved approximately $1.0 billion in cash, about $650 million in Lattice stock and additional credit facilities, creating concerns about higher leverage, dilution and integration risk despite the favorable operating outlook.

The AMI deal involved approximately $1.0 billion in cash, about $650 million in Lattice stock and additional credit facilities, creating concerns about higher leverage, dilution and integration risk despite the favorable operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were already high following LSCC’s rapid growth and AI-related rally. The company’s reported valuation remains demanding, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking when results, even strong ones, do not produce a sufficiently large upside surprise.

Investor expectations were already high following LSCC’s rapid growth and AI-related rally. The company’s reported valuation remains demanding, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking when results, even strong ones, do not produce a sufficiently large upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quantitative data showed 57 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. That pattern may add to short-term selling pressure, although insider transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s long-term prospects. Why Lattice Semiconductor Stock Is Down Today

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,582. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here