Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.16 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,167 shares of the airline's stock after selling 229,919 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the airline's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 40,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $611,575.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 178,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,472.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 205,044 shares of company stock worth $3,407,451 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

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