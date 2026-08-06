Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.33.

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Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 43.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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