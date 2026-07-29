Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $73.52 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 241,236 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $73,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s second-quarter performance remains a key bullish argument: revenue grew 24% year over year to $3.99 billion, earnings exceeded estimates, large-deal activity accelerated, and management raised its full-year outlook. The company also reported more than $1 billion in annual contract value from its AI offerings. Is the Market Mispricing ServiceNow's AI Future?

ServiceNow’s second-quarter performance remains a key bullish argument: revenue grew 24% year over year to $3.99 billion, earnings exceeded estimates, large-deal activity accelerated, and management raised its full-year outlook. The company also reported more than $1 billion in annual contract value from its AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing ServiceNow as an AI beneficiary rather than an AI-disruption victim. Its workflow automation platform, enterprise AI products, and potential shift toward consumption-based pricing could create additional revenue as customers deploy more AI-driven work. ServiceNow Is Building an AI Business for Enterprises

Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing ServiceNow as an AI beneficiary rather than an AI-disruption victim. Its workflow automation platform, enterprise AI products, and potential shift toward consumption-based pricing could create additional revenue as customers deploy more AI-driven work. Positive Sentiment: The company’s expanding cybersecurity business is being highlighted as another potential growth engine beyond AI, while a new integration from IP Fabric could strengthen ServiceNow’s configuration-management database offering and customer value proposition. ServiceNow’s Q2 Earnings Showed It’s More Than an AI Stock

The company’s expanding cybersecurity business is being highlighted as another potential growth engine beyond AI, while a new integration from IP Fabric could strengthen ServiceNow’s configuration-management database offering and customer value proposition. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow remains a popular “value” and turnaround discussion among analysts after falling substantially this year. The stock’s valuation is more attractive than before, but its elevated earnings multiple means investors still require sustained growth and successful AI monetization. ServiceNow's Revenue Growth Is Accelerating

ServiceNow remains a popular “value” and turnaround discussion among analysts after falling substantially this year. The stock’s valuation is more attractive than before, but its elevated earnings multiple means investors still require sustained growth and successful AI monetization. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow cut hundreds of jobs as part of a global restructuring and efficiency push. While the reductions may improve operating discipline and align with CEO Bill McDermott’s focus on streamlining workflows, they also signal cost pressures and broader uncertainty across the software sector. ServiceNow Cuts Jobs Amid Global Restructuring and AI Focus

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.34%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $248.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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