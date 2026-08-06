Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Free Report) TSE: IMO by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,629 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,203 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,910 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,582,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 120.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,759 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 83,975 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital restated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.6%

IMO stock opened at $125.34 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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