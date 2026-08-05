Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,730 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 3.29%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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