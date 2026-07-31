Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and above the roughly $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29 versus expectations of approximately $10.16, helping drive renewed investor interest. Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and above the roughly $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29 versus expectations of approximately $10.16, helping drive renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Key growth products performed well: Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, rose 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales increased 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also grew 30% to $489 million, demonstrating strength beyond the company’s legacy EYLEA franchise. Regeneron beats quarterly estimates on eczema drug strength, shares rise

Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, rose 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales increased 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also grew 30% to $489 million, demonstrating strength beyond the company’s legacy EYLEA franchise. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and strategic expansion: Management highlighted its broader development pipeline, while a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals could expand Regeneron’s oncology presence through next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Why Regeneron is up after mixed Q2 results and Telix oncology deal

Management highlighted its broader development pipeline, while a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals could expand Regeneron’s oncology presence through next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Regeneron announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield provides limited income support but is unlikely to be a major valuation driver.

Regeneron announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield provides limited income support but is unlikely to be a major valuation driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector weakness: Healthcare stocks declined late in the session, creating a headwind for the group even as Regeneron benefited from its earnings release.

Healthcare stocks declined late in the session, creating a headwind for the group even as Regeneron benefited from its earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Fianlimab-Libtayo trial litigation: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging that Regeneron misrepresented the risks and protocol changes surrounding the failed Phase 3 melanoma trial. The allegations relate to investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. The lawsuit follows an earlier, severe market reaction to the trial failure and could add legal costs and reputational risk, although the claims have not been proven. Hagens Berman Regeneron securities class action alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $738.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $640.66 and a 200 day moving average of $711.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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