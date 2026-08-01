Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after purchasing an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $468.00.

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Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.97 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $556.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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