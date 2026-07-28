Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,253 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 362,980 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in CocaCola were worth $117,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Smart Investors Snap Up Coca-Cola Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Dividend Kings and Market Crashes

Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Coca-Cola Q2 Preview

Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Neutral Sentiment: The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Coca-Cola Earnings and Options Market

The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Coca-Cola Valuation Analysis

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Negative Sentiment: The elevated share price increases the risk of a disappointing reaction if Coca-Cola’s results, margins or forward guidance fail to meet expectations. Investors are specifically focused on margin pressure and whether full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.24–$3.27 remains achievable. Coca-Cola Earnings Preview and Risks

CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%

KO stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.33.

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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