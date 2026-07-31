Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 156,192 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 6,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameren reported second-quarter 2026 diluted EPS of $1.13 , up from $1.01 a year earlier and $0.05 above the $1.08 consensus estimate. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $314 million from $275 million. Ameren Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameren reported second-quarter 2026 diluted EPS of , up from $1.01 a year earlier and $0.05 above the $1.08 consensus estimate. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $314 million from $275 million. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 , broadly consistent with the $5.37 analyst consensus. Earnings growth in Ameren Missouri and Ameren Transmission, supported by infrastructure investments, helped offset higher operating and maintenance costs. Ameren Q2 2026 Net Income Rises to $314 Million

Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , broadly consistent with the $5.37 analyst consensus. Earnings growth in Ameren Missouri and Ameren Transmission, supported by infrastructure investments, helped offset higher operating and maintenance costs. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting continued support from analysts, although the stock’s valuation and guidance range leave limited room for major upward revisions. Ameren Corporation Given Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerages maintain a consensus rating of suggesting continued support from analysts, although the stock’s valuation and guidance range leave limited room for major upward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell 5.8% year over year to $2.092 billion and missed the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. The revenue shortfall may have outweighed the EPS beat for investors, particularly as higher expenses partially offset returns from infrastructure investments. Ameren Earnings Results

Quarterly revenue fell 5.8% year over year to and missed the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. The revenue shortfall may have outweighed the EPS beat for investors, particularly as higher expenses partially offset returns from infrastructure investments. Negative Sentiment: Ameren’s internal analysis reportedly indicates that its planned large gas plant would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves needed to meet surging data-center demand. That raises questions about the project’s ability to resolve regional capacity constraints ahead of a key approval process. Ameren Gas Plant and Midwest Power Crunch

Ameren’s internal analysis reportedly indicates that its planned large gas plant would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves needed to meet surging data-center demand. That raises questions about the project’s ability to resolve regional capacity constraints ahead of a key approval process. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows nine sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may add to investor caution, although insider transactions do not necessarily reflect the company’s operating outlook. Ameren Insider Trading Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.1%

AEE opened at $108.76 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $96.57 and a one year high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.96%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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