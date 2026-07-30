Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $49,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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