Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,757 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Integer worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Integer by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Integer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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