Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 587,176 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $37,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 399,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $235,572,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE AMH opened at $33.19 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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