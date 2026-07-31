Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $40,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 945 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $364.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:WST opened at $339.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.83 and a 1-year high of $386.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $339.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is 11.27%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

See Also

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