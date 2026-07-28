Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,522 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 73,143 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Linde were worth $111,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LIN opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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