Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Vistra were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $746,729,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $322,660,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock worth $314,524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VST stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $212 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target

signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Vistra Declares Dividend

payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Vistra Earnings Expectations

Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply following an analyst downgrade, which appears to be the main recent pressure on the stock. The downgrade offsets Morgan Stanley’s more bullish view and may encourage investors to reduce exposure before earnings. Vistra Shares Down After Analyst Downgrade

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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