Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,475 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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