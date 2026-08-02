Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 17,705 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,243 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $2,653,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,490,930.70. This trade represents a 37.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $2,580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,270,635.59. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $7,683,517. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $254.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.71 and a 12-month high of $262.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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