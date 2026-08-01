Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 195,208 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Albertsons Companies worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,412 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 32,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 850.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty acquired 170,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,962,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 308,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,968.46. The trade was a 123.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Morris bought 39,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $450,050.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,092,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,481,557.52. This trade represents a 3.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

See Also

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