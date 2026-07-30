Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 27,819 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,599 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $49,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.59.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $381.12 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $379.35 and its 200-day moving average is $353.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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