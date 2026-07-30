Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 32,772 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,720 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,922,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10,159.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,953,256 shares of the software maker's stock worth $923,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,553,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,927 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,599 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $397,521,000 after acquiring an additional 999,862 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,663,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.58 billion , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Cadence Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.05 to $8.15 , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record $8.1 billion backlog provides visibility into future results. Cadence signals 19 percent 2026 revenue growth

Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record provides visibility into future results. Positive Sentiment: Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Cadence rises after Q2 beat

Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Analyst price-target changes

Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Piper Sandler rating update

Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, CDNS trades at a high valuation—about 66 times earnings and a PEG ratio near 4—leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or a “sell-the-news” reaction after its results and rally. Its shares are also below the 50-day moving average, indicating continued near-term technical pressure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $333.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,304,250. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. The trade was a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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