Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 33,729 Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,491 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Somnigroup International worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Somnigroup International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Somnigroup International by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.14.

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Somnigroup International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SGI opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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