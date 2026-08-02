Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 36,468 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,259 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.08.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Reuters earnings report

CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Pricing and operating improvements support profitability. Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Zacks earnings analysis

Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending is expected to remain modest. CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Capex and legal update

CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of slower industry volume growth. This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Industry volume warning

This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimates and valuation concerns are weighing on sentiment. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird lowered their expectations, while Stephens reduced its price target to $215 despite maintaining an overweight rating. A separate valuation review characterized CHRW as still overvalued, and a comparison with TFI International may make value investors question CHRW’s relative appeal. Stephens price-target update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

CHRW opened at $147.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

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