Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 47,272 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,449 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Woodward worth $55,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $603,663,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,093,000 after acquiring an additional 106,390 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Woodward by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,294 shares of the technology company's stock worth $322,060,000 after acquiring an additional 334,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Woodward by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,404 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $323,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,040. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $395.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Key Woodward News

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Woodward reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $2.52 per share , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.39 and the prior-year result of $1.76. Revenue rose 21.2% year over year to $1.11 billion , matching analyst expectations. Woodward Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

Woodward reported fiscal Q3 earnings of , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.39 and the prior-year result of $1.76. Revenue rose , matching analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $9.30-$9.50 per share , citing the strong third quarter and confidence in the fourth quarter. The update supports expectations for continued demand across Woodward’s aerospace and industrial businesses. Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to , citing the strong third quarter and confidence in the fourth quarter. The update supports expectations for continued demand across Woodward’s aerospace and industrial businesses. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital maintained a Buy/Outperform view on WWD, providing continued analyst support following the earnings release. RBC Maintains Buy Rating

Woodward Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $385.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.11. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.31 and a 52-week high of $450.92. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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