Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 71,253 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 71,253 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.53.

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Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

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