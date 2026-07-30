Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 90,711 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 90,711 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in HSBC were worth $43,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,400,385,000 after acquiring an additional 402,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HSBC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,483,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $588,757,000 after purchasing an additional 993,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,045,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $113,577,000 after purchasing an additional 627,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 909,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 843,186 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut HSBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $352.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. HSBC's payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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