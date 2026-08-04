Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,550 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Natera were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,446.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after buying an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $386,338,000 after acquiring an additional 673,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $270.36 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $288.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $305,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,646,236.03. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $464,594.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,075,492.16. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 173,469 shares of company stock worth $39,310,838 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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