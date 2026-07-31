Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,102 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $39,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 136.0% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 192.6% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $442.11 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $505.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.58. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Key Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS rose 11% year over year to $4.31, ahead of the $4.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10.6% to $6.35 billion versus expectations of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted EPS rose 11% year over year to $4.31, ahead of the $4.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10.6% to $6.35 billion versus expectations of $6.20 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators were particularly strong. Bookings surged 39% year over year, or 37% organically, to $7.82 billion. Management pointed to solid commercial HVAC demand, a record backlog and stronger bookings as support for continued growth. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Bookings surged 39% year over year, or 37% organically, to $7.82 billion. Management pointed to solid commercial HVAC demand, a record backlog and stronger bookings as support for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. Trane now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.20-$15.30, above the $14.90 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $23.8 billion versus the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Raises Full-Year Forecast

Trane now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.20-$15.30, above the $14.90 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $23.8 billion versus the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call reinforced the outlook. Management discussed the company’s operating performance, commercial HVAC demand and growth opportunities, while investors will look for further details on backlog conversion, margins and execution in coming quarters. Trane Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the company’s operating performance, commercial HVAC demand and growth opportunities, while investors will look for further details on backlog conversion, margins and execution in coming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was subdued. The shares decreased even after the earnings and guidance beats, suggesting investors may have been taking profits or requiring stronger upside relative to expectations. Trane trades at roughly 34 times earnings, and its share price remains below its 50-day moving average, potentially adding technical pressure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

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