Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 96,123 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Unum Group worth $55,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $298,287,000 after acquiring an additional 292,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Unum Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Unum Group Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Unum Group's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

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About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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