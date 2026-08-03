Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,953 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

FDS stock opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $409.16. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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