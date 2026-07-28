Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,625 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,388 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $204,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.0%

PLTR opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer maintained its bullish outlook , reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Oppenheimer Lays Out Expectations for Palantir Stock Ahead of August 3 Earnings

, reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum is attracting buyers ahead of the August 3 earnings release. Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Palantir Stock Surges as Oppenheimer Predicts Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s AI infrastructure and software positioning remains a long-term catalyst. Commentary contrasting Palantir with hardware-focused technology companies suggests that continued spending on AI infrastructure could increase demand for the software and operating systems that run on top of it. IBM Fell 25% as Hardware Spending Dominated AI Budgets

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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