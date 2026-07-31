Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,953 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sandisk by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI spending optimism returned. Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Microsoft Committed $190B CapEx and Pulled SanDisk Out of Their Slump

Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Positive Sentiment: Memory-sector supply conditions appeared more favorable. Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Why Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix and Other Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on August 5. Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. SanDisk Stock Is Gaining Thursday: What’s Going On?

Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. Neutral Sentiment: The rebound follows an extreme decline. SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Is SanDisk Stock Crash Over?

SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain significant. Morningstar reportedly sees the AI boom as potentially finite before a possible downturn, while investors continue to worry about Chinese competition, another NAND oversupply cycle and the stock’s elevated valuation. Earnings guidance and management’s outlook will be critical to determining whether the rebound can continue. SanDisk Falls 54%: Morningstar Sees Finite AI Boom

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 26.0%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,279.96 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,734.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,115.89. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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