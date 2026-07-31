Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Middleby worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,772,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $858,161,000 after buying an additional 1,902,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,394,000 after buying an additional 929,688 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 4,256.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 705,560 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $48,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Middleby by 260.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 419,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 303,293 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Middleby Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.82 and a twelve month high of $180.13.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Middleby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIDD

Middleby Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here