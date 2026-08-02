Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Unilever were worth $20,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

Unilever Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Unilever from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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