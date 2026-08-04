Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Dover were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dover by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $562,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,509,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $489,900,000 after buying an additional 1,612,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $275,907,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $151,473,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 19,424.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 761,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 757,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dover from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $205.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.97 and a 1-year high of $237.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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