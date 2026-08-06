Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard purchased 330 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,520. This trade represents a 660.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $362.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $371.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $548.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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