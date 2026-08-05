Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of NVR worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,267.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6,419.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,726.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,501.01 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $108.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price target on NVR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,224.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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