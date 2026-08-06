Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. $MICC

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 197,806 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Magnum Ice Cream worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MICC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter worth about $97,064,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,156,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MICC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Magnum Ice Cream Price Performance

Magnum Ice Cream stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report).

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