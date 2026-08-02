Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,677 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Gartner worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.0%

IT stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.25 and a 12 month high of $345.50. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Gartner

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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