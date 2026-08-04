Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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