Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 10,850 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,633 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $49,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 24,540 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $11,326,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Seagate reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus and revenue of $3.63 billion versus $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, while the company highlighted record profitability and $3.1 billion in fiscal-year free cash flow. Seagate fiscal fourth-quarter results

Seagate reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus and revenue of $3.63 billion versus $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, while the company highlighted record profitability and $3.1 billion in fiscal-year free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat guidance raised confidence: Fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS is expected at $7.10-$7.50, well above the approximately $5.63 analyst estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion versus consensus near $3.7 billion. The outlook supports the view that demand is not limited to a short-lived AI spending spike. Seagate AI-driven storage outlook

Fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS is expected at $7.10-$7.50, well above the approximately $5.63 analyst estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion versus consensus near $3.7 billion. The outlook supports the view that demand is not limited to a short-lived AI spending spike. Positive Sentiment: AI storage demand and pricing power: Cloud and data-center customers are expanding storage capacity, while Seagate’s HAMR and Mozaic technologies allow higher-capacity drives without equivalent manufacturing expansion. Analysts cited strong execution, scarce supply and a potentially favorable new pricing environment. Wall Street praises Seagate execution and pricing power

Cloud and data-center customers are expanding storage capacity, while Seagate’s HAMR and Mozaic technologies allow higher-capacity drives without equivalent manufacturing expansion. Analysts cited strong execution, scarce supply and a potentially favorable new pricing environment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Citi, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Wedbush, Susquehanna and Rosenblatt raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $875 to $1,400. Cantor Fitzgerald also reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $1,300 target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report.

Citi, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Wedbush, Susquehanna and Rosenblatt raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $875 to $1,400. Cantor Fitzgerald also reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $1,300 target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The payout provides income support but is modest relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile.

Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The payout provides income support but is modest relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks: The stock trades at a high earnings multiple after a major rally, and its elevated beta leaves it vulnerable if AI infrastructure spending slows. A broader memory-sector selloff and concerns that strong results are already priced in could limit further gains.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,095.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.3%

STX opened at $764.43 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $895.22 and its 200-day moving average is $622.36. The company has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 680.78%. The firm's revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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