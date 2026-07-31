Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 11,145 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $33,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Xylem by 97.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $117.01 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Xylem from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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