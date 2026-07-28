Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,483 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Casey's General Stores worth $98,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.58, for a total transaction of $443,917.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,918.36. This trade represents a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.46, for a total transaction of $15,227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,469,394.04. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $896.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $975.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey's General Stores from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $940.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $853.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $490.00 and a one year high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

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