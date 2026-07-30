Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 15,435 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Donaldson worth $43,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 653,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Donaldson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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