Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 41,951 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,211 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,951 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 41.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.74) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $36.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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