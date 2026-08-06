Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 69,053 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,166 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,053 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,659,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,047,000 after purchasing an additional 628,390 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 746,607 shares of the company's stock worth $50,851,000 after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock worth $2,225,828,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 500,292 shares of the company's stock worth $34,086,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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