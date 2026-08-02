Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 75,286 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,846 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 75,286 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Rollins worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Rollins by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Rollins from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $72.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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